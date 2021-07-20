Play video

ITV News Anglia's reporter Rob Setchell explains.

With yesterday being "freedom day" the debate continues over how far the new-found freedoms should stretch.

One of the most controversial topics has been the use of vaccine passports. Yesterday, many nightclubs' joy at reopening was cut short by the Prime Minister's announcement that full vaccination would be a condition of entry from September.

One businessman who runs venues across Essex called the 'no jab no entry policy' shameful and discriminatory.

Alongside them, the owners of Bar and Beyond in Norwich said they felt the industry was being used as a "political football".

They insist the Government simply doesn't understand how a modern club works - with ventilation systems and cleaning routines.

And DJ Dave Pearce - who's hosting a club night in Newmarket on Friday - said the idea will threaten the future of thousands of businesses.

They don't really give you much information on what the specifics might be & then you've got to think about how you're going to instigate that process, whether that means bringing in extra staff. Then also there's the issue of people's personal choice, you know, if they feel for whatever reason that they don't want to have a vaccine. Dave Pearce, Producer & DJ

"There is an argument on some sides that they're being discriminated against," he continued.

But not everyone agrees, some clubs are already asking for proof of vaccination. Gonzos in Norwich will only let you on the dancefloor if you've had at least one jab. Bosses there think the vaccine passport is a great idea - particularly for smaller venues.

I think it's pretty obvious that if you put a bunch of twenty-somethings who have not had a vaccination in a nightclub - I mean I'm not a fortune teller - but I think we all know what's going to happen. And potentially, then they might have to close. I don't know but I don't want to be in that position. Brad Baxter, Gonzo's

Other venues have also been forced to close recently for staff shortages due to isolation. So many venues have raised an eyebrow this morning when they heard Government Minister Paul Scully saying businesses need to make their own choices.

We want people to use the app because it's hugely important in keeping Covid at bay - because we're learning to live with Covid - but they need to make their own informed decisions. Paul Scully MP, Business Minister

That message that it was for individuals to make an "informed decision" about whether to obey the app was quickly quashed by Downing Street. They said it was crucial that people do isolate if they're pinged - and that employers should support them to do so.