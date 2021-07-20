Play video

Phil Jones' brother Dennis took the petition to Downing Street

The family of a Northampton man who died after trying to move an abandoned e-scooter has joined a campaign calling for the trial rental schemes to be stopped.

75-year old Phil Jones died after falling and breaking his hip as he tried to move a discarded rental scooter that was blocking his path.

His brother Dennis, joined campaigners today to hand a petition to the government calling for a halt on e-scooter rentals and a clampdown on their private sale as well as wanting an inquiry into his brother's death. An inquest concluded that it was an accident.

Mr Jones had been on his way to get a flu jab when he came across the e-scooter.

I feel that if the scooter hadn't been on that pavement then today he would still be alive. Dennis Jones, speaking in May 2021

A spokesperson for Voi, which runs the Northamptonshire scheme, said most riders were responsible and most journeys incident-free.

Any death on the roads is tragic but just like cyclists and pedestrians, e-scooter riders are also vulnerable road users. "Dedicated riding space, as well as parking infrastructure, will help create an even safer system for bike and e-scooter riders, reversing car dependency and making cities safer, healthier and more sustainable for all. Voi spokesperson

The company is working with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and other disability organisations "to understand the needs of vulnerable people".

