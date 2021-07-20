Family of Northampton man who died moving an e-scooter takes petition to Downing Street
Phil Jones' brother Dennis took the petition to Downing Street
The family of a Northampton man who died after trying to move an abandoned e-scooter has joined a campaign calling for the trial rental schemes to be stopped.
75-year old Phil Jones died after falling and breaking his hip as he tried to move a discarded rental scooter that was blocking his path.
His brother Dennis, joined campaigners today to hand a petition to the government calling for a halt on e-scooter rentals and a clampdown on their private sale as well as wanting an inquiry into his brother's death. An inquest concluded that it was an accident.
Mr Jones had been on his way to get a flu jab when he came across the e-scooter.
A spokesperson for Voi, which runs the Northamptonshire scheme, said most riders were responsible and most journeys incident-free.
The company is working with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and other disability organisations "to understand the needs of vulnerable people".
