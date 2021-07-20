Farmers urged to stay safe as the profession tops list of the most dangerous jobs
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer
Farming has once again topped a list of the most dangerous professions, with those in the industry in the Anglia region urging people to not be complacent.
The latest figures show that fatal injuries on farms have almost doubled in the past year, with 41 people- including 2 children -killed on farms.
It comes as the annual Farm Safety Week campaign gets underway to draw attention to and reduce the injury risk which farmers across the UK face on a daily basis.
According to a report from the health and safety executive, over the past year, 41 people have been killed on farms in Britain - almost twice as many as the year before.
The five most common causes of death are:
Struck by moving vehicles
Killed by animals
Contact with machinery
Struck by an object
Fall from height
Gordon Paice from Gilston near Harlow was injured in a farming accident 15 years ago.
Despite there being no fatalities in the East of England over the last year, Gordon says the report shines a negative light on the whole industry.
The farming industry has a workforce that makes up just 1% of Britain's working population, but accounts for nearly a quarter of all workplace fatal injuries.
Giving it the poorest safety record of any occupation, almost 20 times higher than the industry average.
In busy times of the year such as harvest, 17/18 hour working days are seen as normal. Yet with that comes an increased risk of tiredness on the job. Almost seven in ten farmers accept that tiredness is a major risk in their work with most having taken or seen others take risks due to being tired.
The Farm Safety Foundation is working within the industry to remove that risk.
The foundation says it's far too common for people to accept risk as inevitable in farming, but the right management of that risk could save lives.