Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer

Farming has once again topped a list of the most dangerous professions, with those in the industry in the Anglia region urging people to not be complacent.

The latest figures show that fatal injuries on farms have almost doubled in the past year, with 41 people- including 2 children -killed on farms.

It comes as the annual Farm Safety Week campaign gets underway to draw attention to and reduce the injury risk which farmers across the UK face on a daily basis.

According to a report from the health and safety executive, over the past year, 41 people have been killed on farms in Britain - almost twice as many as the year before.

The five most common causes of death are:

Struck by moving vehicles

Killed by animals

Contact with machinery

Struck by an object

Fall from height

Gordon Paice from Gilston near Harlow was injured in a farming accident 15 years ago.

Despite there being no fatalities in the East of England over the last year, Gordon says the report shines a negative light on the whole industry.

Farmers there say cultural change is needed along with greater awareness of risk to make the industry safer. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

As an industry we have to change, we cannot afford to see statistics like this to come out from the HSE statistics show us that the percetage of people who are killed are more elderly and that is an element of it but we have to work with everybody we've got in the industry now... and the next generation coming through the industry, it has to come right now, we can't carry on like this. Gordon Paice, Farm Manager, Gilston Crop Management

The farming industry has a workforce that makes up just 1% of Britain's working population, but accounts for nearly a quarter of all workplace fatal injuries.

Giving it the poorest safety record of any occupation, almost 20 times higher than the industry average.

The percentage of people who are killed who are more elderly is high, that is an element of it, but we have to work with everybody we've got within the industry now. We can't just blame it on the older generation and say it will work its way out, we have to start with the people we've got now and the next generation of people who are coming into the industry through education. Gordon Paice Farm Manager, Gilston Crop Management

In busy times of the year such as harvest, 17/18 hour working days are seen as normal. Yet with that comes an increased risk of tiredness on the job. Almost seven in ten farmers accept that tiredness is a major risk in their work with most having taken or seen others take risks due to being tired.

The Farm Safety Foundation is working within the industry to remove that risk.

We've got to normalise good behaviour, we've got to look at a job and assess the risk of it as something we do everyday. And we do risk assessments everyday. We don't walk out in front of buses when they're coming, that's a risk assessment. So we should be doing that on the farm for each and every job we do, each and every day. Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation

The foundation says it's far too common for people to accept risk as inevitable in farming, but the right management of that risk could save lives.