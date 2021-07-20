Norfolk Festival cancelled due to concerns over Track and Trace impact on staff

The organisers of the Norfolk-based Houghton Festival have been forced to cancel their 2021 event, saying the industry has been "overlooked and subsequently brought to its knees".

Although the removal of social distancing restrictions means that large-scale events can now go ahead, the organisers say they are worried that the threat of the 'pingdemic' - NHS Test and Trace notifications for those who have come into contact with someone Covid-positive - will cause issues for their staff.

The festival, which was due to be held at Houghton Hall, King’s Lynn has now been postponed until next year with organisers saying they can't take the risk of the app reducing or removing a substantial amount of the workforce.

The track and trace system supposedly set up to protect us, presents an extraordinary challenge to our workforce. It has the ability to reduce or remove a substantial amount of the workforce at any point with a simple ping. Organisers

It comes as festivals like Latitude which will be held at Henham Park in Suffolk, will be able to welcome back 40,000 people.

The orgainsers continued: "This is set to finish on August 16, the day after the festival ends. Without the correct number of skilled humans it is simply impossible to deliver the show safely and in full flourish."

For months now we have waited patiently for a clear horizon, but the ever moving information has led to a blurred way forward rather than a road map which could be trusted, making it incredibly difficult to give progress reports along the way. "The last 18 months has seen our industry and the surrounding eco-systems overlooked and subsequently brought to its knees. Houghton Festival organisers

The new date for the event in August 11-14 next year.