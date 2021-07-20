MK Dons have signed striker Mo Eisa from Championship newcomers Peterborough United.

The 27-year-old has penned a long-term contract at Stadium MK after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Eisa has scored 46 goals in 127 games during his career, and is Peterborough's record signing.

He scored five goals for Posh last season as they won promotion, but was put on the transfer list this summer.

Eisa is the second striker to arrive at MK Dons in recent weeks following the loan capture of Max Watters from Cardiff City.

“This is a massive signing for us. Luke Williams and I identified Mo really early on as our top target to make a difference to this team, and we have been chasing him all summer," manager Russell Martin said.

"He’s a proven goalscorer and that has earnt a couple of big moves - that’s great credit to him. He’s really hungry to do well and that desire has been a huge reason as to why this move has been completed."

Eisa added: “This is a massive club with huge ambitions that match my own, and I will give my all to help take MK Dons forward.

"I’m excited to play at this stunning stadium and can’t wait to make my debut in front of fans - hopefully I can score loads of goals for them.”