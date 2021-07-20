Police in Bedfordshire are appealing for witnesses following an attempted rape in the centre of Luton after the Euros 2020 final.

At approximately 12.30am on July 12, a woman was walking along Stuart Street, the A505, after leaving the Castle Street area, in the direction of the Magistrates’ Court, when she was approached by three men who tried to engage her in conversation.

She walked away, but they caught up with her and began to assault her, and pulled at her clothes.

She wriggled free and ran towards Buxton Road where a taxi driver took her to her home address.

As she walked along the route, she met a woman who walked with her part of the way.

The three offenders are described as white men wearing England football shirts. One offender was a tall man with blonde hair.

This was a terrifying incident for this young woman, and we are following a number of leads. “The incident happened when a lot of people were out in Luton following the England v Italy Euro final, and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have information. “We would very much like to speak with the woman who walked with her, and also the driver of a white Prius taxi who came to her aid. Serena Mailes, Investigation Officer

She continued: “Additionally, we would like to ask anyone who was driving along the A505 dual carriageway at the time to check their dash cam footage.

“This was a clearly terrifying ordeal and we understand that it may raise concerns among local residents.

“We would welcome any information that would help us to identify the perpetrators.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/36138/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact Bedfordshire’s Sexual SARC the Emerald Centre, by visiting the Emerald Centre or by emailing , or alternatively calling 01234 842750.