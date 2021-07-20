"It's not stopping us continuing on our journey of recovery" says hospital boss as Covid cases rise
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Russel Hookey.
Hospitals in the East of England are now trying to balance a third wave of covid patients as numbers are starting to rise again.
As of yesterday, there are 242 coronavirus patients in hospitals in the region- the highest number since March.
And with admissions rising, it's making it even harder for hospitals like the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow to keep up with regular healthcare as well.
The hospital says it's faced huge challenges during the pandemic, and it's now getting to grips with its legacy and a huge backlog of patients.
A recovery while a 3rd wave of Covid is growing is going to be more difficult but bosses say it is achievable.
The hospital has lost three staff members of staff to covid, including New Zealand staff nurse Barclay Mason. 200 colleagues formed a guard of honour for him when he died in December.
The current delta variant of covid has claimed the lives of 5 patients. The Staff knows that is likely to increase in the coming weeks. But the commitment to getting back to pre covid targets is so far unaffected.
It is fortunate that even before Covid struck the hospital had embarked on an expansion programme.
It says new theatre, nurses and consultants are coming on stream when they are most needed.
With no-one is ignoring the prospect of another comeback for the disease which has affected the lives of so many.