Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Russel Hookey.

Hospitals in the East of England are now trying to balance a third wave of covid patients as numbers are starting to rise again.

As of yesterday, there are 242 coronavirus patients in hospitals in the region- the highest number since March.

And with admissions rising, it's making it even harder for hospitals like the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow to keep up with regular healthcare as well.

The hospital says it's faced huge challenges during the pandemic, and it's now getting to grips with its legacy and a huge backlog of patients.

A recovery while a 3rd wave of Covid is growing is going to be more difficult but bosses say it is achievable.

Our teams respond on a daily basis, the position is fast changing, we do have a number of patients currently receiving treatment in the hospital but that's not stopping us continuing on our journey of recovery. Stephanie Lawton, Chief Operating Officer

The hospital has lost three staff members of staff to covid, including New Zealand staff nurse Barclay Mason. 200 colleagues formed a guard of honour for him when he died in December.

Barclay Mason, died from the virus in December.

The current delta variant of covid has claimed the lives of 5 patients. The Staff knows that is likely to increase in the coming weeks. But the commitment to getting back to pre covid targets is so far unaffected.

We are concerned but I know we have already been through two waves through the hospital many of us having been working as flexibly as we can, we have been running Saturday as well as Sunday operating list to catch up on the work. Dennis Kosuge, Orthopaedic Surgeon

It is fortunate that even before Covid struck the hospital had embarked on an expansion programme.

It says new theatre, nurses and consultants are coming on stream when they are most needed.

With no-one is ignoring the prospect of another comeback for the disease which has affected the lives of so many.