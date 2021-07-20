RNLI and Coastguard summer holiday safety warning as heatwave hits the East

With school children in England breaking up this week the RNLI and Coastguard are urging families to take care at the coast during the summer holidays.

The RNLI and Coastguard are reminding families to be aware of the risks, and have launched a new animated tv advert to help young children understand how to stay safe at the coast.

Beach lifeguards are expecting their busiest ever year because of a boom in staycations due to travel restrictions abroad.

They say it's more important than ever to choose a life-guarded beach when heading to the coast.

The RNLI will provide a lifeguard service on 19 beaches in Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk this summer.

The RNLI and Coastguard are urging families to take care at the coast this summer Credit: RNLI

Always visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. Nick Ayers, RNLI Water Safety Lead

Nick Ayers, RNLI Water Safety Lead added: "Children should be supervised at all times and people of all ages should avoid swimming alone.

"We want people to enjoy the coast but urge everyone to respect the water, think abouttheir own safety and know what to do in an emergency."

2021 is the 20th anniversary of the RNLI’s lifeguard service Credit: PA Images

The key summer safety advice is:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

If you get into trouble Float to Live – lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard

Last year RNLI lifeguards in Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk saved 7 lives, aided 399 people and responded to 346 incidents which included water rescues, minor first aid and helping to reunite missing children with their families.

2021 is the 20th anniversary of the RNLI’s lifeguard service.

If you do see someone in trouble, don’t delay, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard and we’ll send our teams and emergency services partners to help, day and night. Claire Hughes, Director of HM Coastguard

Claire Hughes, Director of HM Coastguard added: "We want everyone to enjoy the summer around our coasts and take home only happy memories.

"The sea can be dangerous, so we’d ask everyone to help the emergency services by taking safety seriously."

You can find you nearest RNLI lifeguarded beach here