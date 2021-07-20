Tokyo 2020: Team GB hoping to ride Lotus engineered bikes to Olympic gold

Play video

Watch this report from ITV Anglia's Donovan Blake

On Friday Team GB's track cyclists head out to Japan to fine tune their preparations for the Olympics.

Within the squad are two riders from Bedfordshire - Ryan Owens and Ethan Vernon - who'll make their debuts.

Plus Hertfordshire's Laura Kenny, Team GB's most decorated female Olympian.

And they're hoping the bike they use, partly built in our region, will propel them to plenty of success in the velodrome.

Team GB's track bike has been designed by Norfolk's supercar manufacturer Lotus Engineering along with partners Hope Technology and Renishaw.

Both Richard Hill, Chief Aerodynamicist and Gary White, Senior Material Specialist from Lotus Engineering have been heavily involved in the bike's design and production.

This times it's all about integrating the bicycle and the rider, together as man and machine in perfect harmony and interacting with each other. The bike can provide an aerodynamic advantage to the rider. The rider could provide an aerodynamic advantage to the bike. Richard Hill, Chief Aerodynamicist Lotus Engineering

Back in 1992 the pedal power of Chris Boardman helped him to win gold for Team GB Barcelona in 1992.

The Lotus Type 108, dubbed the superbike back then, giving him the edge in the men's Individual pursuit.

At the moment the cycling squad are at a holding camp before their preparations step up in Japan next week. And they believe Lotus's heritage in bike production has naturally put this model under the spotlight.

We were always striving for lightweight but also to achieve the strength we needed to in each of the components. Gary White, Senior Material Specialist Lotus Engineering

Gary White, Senior Material Specialist added: "The carbon forks we managed to achieve within about a four month time programme.

"The titanium bars actually took longer as we were developing a process with our partner Renishaw and we were actually designing the bars for the individual riders as well."

We'll know in time if the machine can help in Team GB's pursuit for trackcycling medals, which starts on August the 2nd.

