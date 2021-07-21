Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new four-year contract.

The German was entering the last 12 months of his existing deal, but has now agreed to extend his stay until 2025.

Farke took over at Carrow Road in 2017, and has since led the club to two promotions from the Championship - including last season when the Canaries recorded their highest ever points tally (97).

On both occasions, Norwich were also crowned champions.

Farke will now be hoping his team fare better in the Premier League this season than they did back in 2019/20 when they were relegated with just 21 points.

Assistant manager Eddie Riemer, head of performance Chris Domogalla and first team coach Christopher John have also signed fresh terms.

Daniel Farke has won the Championship twice with Norwich City. Credit: PA

I’m absolutely over the moon and feel pretty emotional in such a moment. Daniel Farke, Norwich City head coach

“It is a pleasure to be allowed to continue to work on this level with such a special club and our unbelievable owners, Delia (Smith) and Michael (Wynn-Jones)," Farke said.

“I must also thank Stuart Webber for his trust and backing, my staff and players, as well as the supporters. We have a pretty special relationship in this club.

“Now it’s about going the next step, doing everything we can to make sure this club becomes an established Premier League side. We’re in a much better position, both as a club and as a group, and we want to continue to build something unique and special.”

Farke is now the 12th longest-serving manager in England's top four divisions, and sporting director Stuart Webber says the extension is a huge boost for everyone at the club.

"Daniel and his staff have been a huge part of what we are building and to tie them down to new deals was one of our key objectives at the start of the summer," said Webber.

“We’re in an uncertain world at this moment in time, so to have some stability and security at the football club is important.

“Daniel fully understands the club and what we’re about. He buys into all facets of what we’re doing here and has played a leading role in getting us to this position.

“We can now look forward to our plans for the season ahead, knowing that we have the future of our head coach and staff secured. It’s an exciting period for us with a view to what comes next.”