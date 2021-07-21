Health bosses plea for people to donate blood plasma for life-saving medicines

A campaign is being launched today to get more people to donate their blood plasma for medicines.

Plasma donation only restarted in April after a gap of more than 20 years but NHS figures suggest only 23% of the public know about it, which adds to the shortfall in people coming forward.

While plasma donation is widely recognised in other countries, it has become unfamiliar to people here. We need the public's help to expand our pool of plasma donors and meet the targets which will help make England more self-sufficient in the supply of these life saving medicines. Dr Gail Miflin, Chief Medical Officer for NHSBT

There are 714 active plasma donors at the Chelmsford donor centre, which is in Victoria House on Duke Street, compared to the 857 active plasma donors needed.

Plasma donation is expanding and by the end of September, NHS Blood and Transplant will need about 1,000 more active plasma donors at Chelmsford.

In total, NHS Blood and Transport said it needs 14,500 people to start donating plasma within the next three months to get NHS donation back on track.