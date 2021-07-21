Increased Covid testing in East Norfolk after rapid rise in cases

People in East Norfolk are being asked to get tested for Covid-19 following a rapid rise in cases.

From tomorrow everyone over the age of 16 in Hemsby, Ormesby, Somerton or Winterton is being strongly encouraged to have a test.

The aim is to identify cases that might not otherwise be found to help stop the spread of the virus.

The enhanced testing in Ormesby and Hemsby will help to prevent the spread of infection, helping to protect our loved ones, friends, workmates, visitors and customers. As most legal restrictions have now been lifted, it’s more important than ever that we all continue to play our part to keep each other safe. Cllr Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The latest verified figures show that for the week ending 14 July, in the Great Yarmouth Borough Council area, there was a 162% increase in cases per 100,000, going from compared to 175 in the previous week to 459 the following.

A large number of these cases were in the parishes that have been identified for testing.

Letters with details of the testing being made available are being sent to all households in these parishes.

The testing is being aimed at those people living and working in the area rather than visitors or tourists.

People living in the area can get a test by:

Dropping into a mobile testing unit at Winterton Village Hall car park, daily from Thursday 22 July between 8 am and 5 pm – walk-in Hemsby Sports and Social Club car park, daily from Thursday 22 July to Wednesday 28 July between 12noon and 6.30 pm – you can walk-in or drive-through Ormesby Village Centre car park, daily from Thursday 22 July between 8 am and 5 pm – walk-in



Door to door testing Anyone who needs support to carry out the test can call 0808 1962238. These drop-off tests will be lateral flow devices (LFD). Anyone who tests positive should call 0808 1962238 for a follow-up PCR test to confirm that they are positive for COVID 19.



Picking up test kits to use at home Kits for home use can be picked up from a local library, pharmacy or one of the MTU sites. Anyone using these tests must register the results of the test online or by calling 119.



Norfolk County Council’s Public Health is working in partnership with Great Yarmouth Borough Council and NHS Test and Trace for the testing which they say is for people with no symptoms of Covid-19 and is necessary even if you have been fully vaccinated.

Not everyone has been vaccinated and even with a double jab, it is still possible to contract the virus. And we are seeing a rise in the number of people requiring hospital treatment across the county. Diane Steiner, Norfolk’s Deputy Director of Public Health

One in three people who have Covid-19 do not have any symptoms and are at risk of passing it on.

Anyone who tests positive will be told they must self-isolate immediately and pass on details of their contacts to NHS Test and Trace.