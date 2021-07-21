'Major Mick' sails into Cambridge in his homemade boat the 'Tintanic II'
ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper went to meet Major Mick as he arrived in Cambridge
A retired Scots Dragoon Guard has sailed into Cambridge as part of his mission to raise £20,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK.
After a successful adventure with his homemade tin boat in the first lockdown, Michael Stanley has taken his new and "improved" version on a tour of the UK waterways, rowing 100 miles on rivers, canals and open water.
Major Mick arrives in Cambridge
Speaking to ITV News Anglia he said he "never gets nervous in the boat" because he built it himself and that he "has every confidence in his ability to keep the water out".
But he did admit that he didn't really like rowing that much, but that it was "a means to an end".
After Cambridge he'll then sail onto Norwich, before leaving the region for Birmingham.
So far he's raised four thousand pounds.
He launched at Henley on Thames on the 28th May and headed to Beaulieu River, now he's in Cambridge and on the 23rd July he'll arrive in Norwich, followed by Birmingham on the 29th July.
It's Mick's second challenge, during the first lockdown he rowed his boat up and down the Chichester canal for 100 miles, raising more than £44,000 for his local hospice.