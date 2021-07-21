Open for business: 'The Big Wild Summer' for RSPB's nature reserves

  • Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

Families will be able to enjoy a 'Big Wild Summer' at the RSPB's nature reserves as the charity organises a series of events for the school holidays.

Strumpshaw Fen and Titchwell Marsh in Norfolk are taking part in the Big Wild Summer with things like 'self-led' pond dipping, summer nature trails and bug safaris for families to take part in.

Pond dipping at Strumpshaw Fen. Credit: ITV News Anglia

But the nature conservation charity is encouraging people to Respect, Protect and Enjoy the outdoors by visiting their nature reserves responsibly over the summer.

There is a reminder that visitors must follow the rules:

  • Keep to the paths.

  • Keep dogs on a lead.

  • Take litter home.

Strumpshaw Fen is just six miles to the east of Norwich. Credit: ITV News Anglia