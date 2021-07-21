Open for business: 'The Big Wild Summer' for RSPB's nature reserves

Families will be able to enjoy a 'Big Wild Summer' at the RSPB's nature reserves as the charity organises a series of events for the school holidays.
Strumpshaw Fen and Titchwell Marsh in Norfolk are taking part in the Big Wild Summer with things like 'self-led' pond dipping, summer nature trails and bug safaris for families to take part in.
But the nature conservation charity is encouraging people to Respect, Protect and Enjoy the outdoors by visiting their nature reserves responsibly over the summer.
There is a reminder that visitors must follow the rules:
Keep to the paths.
Keep dogs on a lead.
Take litter home.
