Open for business: 'The Big Wild Summer' for RSPB's nature reserves

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

Families will be able to enjoy a 'Big Wild Summer' at the RSPB's nature reserves as the charity organises a series of events for the school holidays.

Strumpshaw Fen and Titchwell Marsh in Norfolk are taking part in the Big Wild Summer with things like 'self-led' pond dipping, summer nature trails and bug safaris for families to take part in.

Pond dipping at Strumpshaw Fen. Credit: ITV News Anglia

But the nature conservation charity is encouraging people to Respect, Protect and Enjoy the outdoors by visiting their nature reserves responsibly over the summer.

There is a reminder that visitors must follow the rules:

Keep to the paths.

Keep dogs on a lead.

Take litter home.

We're excited to welcome families back to RSPB Strumpshaw Fen and RSPB Titchwell Marsh nature reserves for a summer of fun, nature-themed activities, after a really challenging year for everyone. With our exciting range of Big Wild Summer events, onsite refreshments and shop at RSPB Titchwell, we can provide a fantastic day out connecting with wildlife and having fun outdoors together. Isabella McAdam, Visitor Experience Officer at RSPB Strumpshaw Fen nature reserve

Strumpshaw Fen is just six miles to the east of Norwich. Credit: ITV News Anglia