As temperatures continue to stay at high levels across the East of England the RNLI is asking people to 'Respect the water'.

The charity says it's expecting a 'summer like no other' as more people opt for staycations because of the pandemic.

Last summer RNLI lifeguards saved 54 children who had got into difficulty, most of them were under twelve years old.

When you’re heading to a beach, we urge you to respect the water and visit a lifeguarded beach. On a lifeguarded beach there are trained professionals to help keep you safe, they’ll be on hand if something goes wrong, in or out of the water. Follow safety advice to protect yourself and your loved ones. RNLI

There are also warnings about the dangers of swimming in open water inland, such as reservoirs and rivers.

Warning signs at Grafham Water near Huntingdon Credit: ITV News Anglia

Anglian Water has joined the RNLI to remind people about the dangers of swimming in open water to cool off, saying people need to follow the signs which say 'no swimming' in their reservoirs.

There are quite strong currents for even the strongest of swimmers and lots of weeds and things underneath that people can get tangled in and it's really cold, so that shock going into the water can cause real problems. Nicola Harvey, Anglian Water

Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Public Health England is reiterating its warning to stay out of the sun where possible to avoid heat exhaustion and not put any pressure on already-stretched Accident and Emergency departments.

Hospitals in Cambridgeshire say they're already under strain because of a rise in covid cases and staff absences and that it's critical we all do our bit to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

There's pressures right across the health service at the moment in general practice and in the emergency department, so any step each and every one of us can take to try and avoid the need for calling on the health service is really important, especially because we're still in the midst of the pandemic and our health services are working so hard as it is. Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough CCG

Highways England's reminding drivers to be prepared for the heat. Credit: PA

While Highways England is urging drivers who have to head out in the sun to be prepared before starting their journey.

People are being encouraged to bring water, leave plenty of time for journeys and ensure vehicles are in a good shape before setting off.