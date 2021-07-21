'Respect the Water': RNLI Safety warnings as they expect a 'summer like no other'
As temperatures continue to stay at high levels across the East of England the RNLI is asking people to 'Respect the water'.
The charity says it's expecting a 'summer like no other' as more people opt for staycations because of the pandemic.
Last summer RNLI lifeguards saved 54 children who had got into difficulty, most of them were under twelve years old.
There are also warnings about the dangers of swimming in open water inland, such as reservoirs and rivers.
Anglian Water has joined the RNLI to remind people about the dangers of swimming in open water to cool off, saying people need to follow the signs which say 'no swimming' in their reservoirs.
Public Health England is reiterating its warning to stay out of the sun where possible to avoid heat exhaustion and not put any pressure on already-stretched Accident and Emergency departments.
Hospitals in Cambridgeshire say they're already under strain because of a rise in covid cases and staff absences and that it's critical we all do our bit to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.
While Highways England is urging drivers who have to head out in the sun to be prepared before starting their journey.
People are being encouraged to bring water, leave plenty of time for journeys and ensure vehicles are in a good shape before setting off.