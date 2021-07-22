Play video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

There's a warning that the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads could become a hotspot for heavy drinking with more people choosing to holiday at home this year.

Tens of thousands of first time boaters are headed to the Broads National Park this summer and they're being urged not to go overboard on the booze.

A new campaign headed by the Broads Authority is targeting tourists headed to the Broads, aiming to raise awareness of how to stay safe on the water.

Last year four people drowned in Norfolk alone- one falling from a boat, two while trying to get on and off boats and one got caught in a boat propeller while swimming.

Chief Executive of the Broads Authority John Packman Credit: ITV News Anglia

We love them coming here but we want them to be safe and therefore we have had some incidents of groups of, particularly young men but also young women, who have been drinking excessively and that put's them and others at great risk. John Packman Chief Executive, The Broads Authority

As part of the campaign pictures have been released of boating mishaps Credit: Broads Authority

As a result the Broads Authority and partners have issued CCTV videos of the kind of mishaps that can take place on boats and while undertaking paddlesports. By sharing these videos, they hope to raise awareness of how to avoid potential danger.

8 million Visitors to the East of England per year

The East of England region receives millions of visitors each year and the majority of holidays take place without issue.

This summer there'll be an increased Broads Authority Ranger presence patrolling on the water to keep people safe.

For advice during your visit you can call Broads Control on 01603 756056, contact our team at the Yacht Stations (contact information is available on our website) and always remember to call 999 in case of emergency.