As well as running a famous estate in Northampton, Earl Spencer has another string to his bow- a passion for history and he's been telling ITV News Anglia about his latest project.

He's written a book which looks into the sinking of The White Ship off France with the King's son on board.

King Henry I's son drowned when the boat sank

"I have written 7 books history books and I've always loved history, and I always try and pick a flashpoint and turn it into a dramatic book that happens to be true and with The White Ship, I like to see it as a meeting of Game of Thrones and Titanic. It was this extraordinary moment 900 years ago when Britain was turned on its head by one accident at sea which put an the end of the Norman Dynasty and brought in the Plantagenets so it's an extraordinary thing where one accident, on a winter's night, can change the course of history forever."

The sinking happened in 1120. King Henry I's son was on board. He drowned alongside nearly everyone else. There was only one survivor. Legend has it the King never smiled again.

The Earl took part in a dive to try and find the remains of the wreckage.

"So far we've done one dive with the team from Oxford University and an international digital research group and I feel very lucky actually because we found very quickly we had worked out roughly at had to be, a 3-m stretch of a shipwreck that does look like it was built in the 1100s, and we're going back soon to dive on it again."

When the ship split on a rock the next day the first thing they recovered was not the bodies, but the King's treasure which was still intact. He was such a terrifying King Henry I the first you didn't want to pinch his treasure he was a man of great vengeance and viciousness. Earl Spencer

Of course day-to-day, a lot of his time is taken up with running the Althorp Estate in Northampton - which has belonged to the same family- the Spencer's for more than 500 years.

Well since it was built which was in 1508 we were sheep farmers locally, and resettled here and built this house and the original red brick house is still underneath, yeah I'm the 19th generation to live here. The 9th Earl Spencer, Charles

"I'm in my late 50s now and I still have this energy to do all this stuff but there will come a point when actually I think 'I'm 70, I don't need this,' and I'll pass it down the line. But for now it's my pleasure."