NHS trust to reintroduce visitor restrictions in a bid to curb Covid spread

Health chiefs at an NHS Trust are increasing visiting restrictions at three of its hospitals in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust will take the step from Monday (26th July) at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals.

It said the reintroduction of greater restrictions will mean visiting will not take place across the inpatient areas of our hospitals.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital Credit: ITV Anglia

Exemptions are in place for patients receiving end of life care, for carers and parents of children. There will be no change to arrangements for people using maternity services including the neonatal intensive care unit or special care baby unit.

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse for the Trust said:

We are sorry to have to return to this level of restrictions because of increasing cases. We recognise how hard this is for patients and their loved ones and we will monitor the situation very closely and reinstate visiting as soon as we feel it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we will continue offering our Letters to Loved Ones service. We also have iPads for patients to receive video calls. Jo Bennis

The Trust said patients with appointments at any of the hospitals should attend as planned and follow guidance:.