NHS trust to reintroduce visitor restrictions in a bid to curb Covid spread
Health chiefs at an NHS Trust are increasing visiting restrictions at three of its hospitals in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust will take the step from Monday (26th July) at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals.
It said the reintroduction of greater restrictions will mean visiting will not take place across the inpatient areas of our hospitals.
Exemptions are in place for patients receiving end of life care, for carers and parents of children. There will be no change to arrangements for people using maternity services including the neonatal intensive care unit or special care baby unit.
Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse for the Trust said:
The Trust said patients with appointments at any of the hospitals should attend as planned and follow guidance:.
Use hand sanitiser upon entering the hospital and departments
Wear a face covering
Keep your distance from others.