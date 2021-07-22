Play video

The speed limit on a road in Cambridgeshire, where a baby was killed has been reduced following a campaign by his family.

Rachael Thorold was walking with her baby Louis on the pavement beside the A10 in Waterbeach in January when the tragedy happened.

A car and a van were involved in a crash, which led to the van mounting the pavement and colliding with both Rachael and her son.

Five month old Louis died at the scene, while Rachael suffered multiple injuries.

The stretch of road from near the Denny End junction to near the slip road off Ely Road, Milton has been reduced from 50mph to 40mph- with Cambridgeshire County Council installing new speed limit signs and road markings this week.

Louis's father, Chris Thorold says the change is a step in the right direction but more needs to be done.

Here on this road, I mean the number of people who have died here over the last 20 years. Even 20 years ago a very similar accident at exactly the same corner. A think the challenge is that nobody really did anything from that and that's what we set out to do, you know, make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else. Louis wasn't the first but I really do hope he is the last to die in this area. Chris Thorold

Cambridgeshire County Council say it may still introduce a further drop in the speed limit to 30mph and other measures including safety barriers and a pedestrian crossing.

You know the family have been fantastic. I know they've been talking to the county council. And it is a sad case but we find that sometimes it takes someone to be really strong to bring it to our attention. Gerri Bird, Vice chair of the highways committee, Cambs County Council

Speaking to ITV News Anglia last moth, Rachael who is now recovering at home said she plans take on the running of the Louis Thorold Foundation- set up in his name- to campaign for safer roads and to support other victims.

"I've got to get stronger, personally I've got to get stronger as well" said Rachael.

"If something good happens out of this, it's got to mean something."