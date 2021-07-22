Speed limit reduced on A10 blackspot after baby boy killed in car crash
Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson
The speed limit on a road in Cambridgeshire, where a baby was killed has been reduced following a campaign by his family.
Rachael Thorold was walking with her baby Louis on the pavement beside the A10 in Waterbeach in January when the tragedy happened.
A car and a van were involved in a crash, which led to the van mounting the pavement and colliding with both Rachael and her son.
Five month old Louis died at the scene, while Rachael suffered multiple injuries.
The stretch of road from near the Denny End junction to near the slip road off Ely Road, Milton has been reduced from 50mph to 40mph- with Cambridgeshire County Council installing new speed limit signs and road markings this week.
Louis's father, Chris Thorold says the change is a step in the right direction but more needs to be done.
Cambridgeshire County Council say it may still introduce a further drop in the speed limit to 30mph and other measures including safety barriers and a pedestrian crossing.
Speaking to ITV News Anglia last moth, Rachael who is now recovering at home said she plans take on the running of the Louis Thorold Foundation- set up in his name- to campaign for safer roads and to support other victims.
"I've got to get stronger, personally I've got to get stronger as well" said Rachael.
"If something good happens out of this, it's got to mean something."