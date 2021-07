Play video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer

More than 60 care homes across Essex were treated to a live workout today by fitness star Mr Motivator.

He's been on our screens since the early 90s bringing fitness to the nation.

So my mission at the moment really is to engage as many care homes as I can do as many workouts as I can, just make it a bit of fun, a bit of movement because movement is so good for everybody. Derrick Evans, Mr Motivator

At the Cheviot nursing home in Colchester this morning plenty of residents were happy to have a go.

It was very good but I found it very tiring, it was merciless, he went on and on without a break and I got quite tired towards the end! Heather Rhys-Lewis. Care home resident

There is a perception that people in nursing homes are towards the end of their life, they can't participate, you've just seen for yourself how people are enjoying it and even the smallest of movement really does help and have a good positive impact. Carrie Irvine, Cheviot nursing home

The event set up by local charity faNs Network was designed to celebrate the end of lockdown restrictions and the chance for residents to see family and friends again.