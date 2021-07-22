Two teenagers found guilty in relation to killing of a Stevenage dad
Two teenagers have been found guilty in relation to the death of a father in Stevenage.
31 year old Christopher Hewett from Stevenage, was found with stab wounds to the chest on Meadow Way on the evening of Friday, 12 February.
He was taken to the Lister Hospital but died shortly after arriving there.
A 17 year old and a 15 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both charged with murder, which they both denied.
Following a three-week trial at Luton Crown Court the jury found the 17 year old guilty of murder. The 15 year old was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.
During the trial, the court had heard how Christopher and his cousin had been walking to his sister’s house when they passed a group of four young people. Words were exchanged and a short time later, Christopher and his cousin were approached and attacked by the 15year old who had a baseball bat. The 17 year old then approached with a knife and stabbed Christopher several times
A third person, Ryan Lee, aged 19, of Wildwood Lane, Stevenage, was found guilty of assisting offenders.
All three are due to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday 27 August.