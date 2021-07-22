Workers at a Weetabix factory in Northamptonshire are to stage a 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay next month.

Members of Usdaw at the plant in Kettering, which produces cereal bars, will walk out from 7pm on August 2.

They previously voted unanimously for industrial action in a dispute over shift pay.

It is disappointing that the company has pushed this dispute to the point of industrial action, which will not be resolved until an agreement is reached on the value of the shift premium pay for unsocial hours. We urge the company to move their position to avoid this industrial action and disruption to the business. Ed Leach, Usdaw area organiser

A Weetabix spokesperson said: "We are naturally disappointed by the decision to strike, but respect the voice of our workforce and their representatives. Our success over nearly 90 years is built on a strong relationship with our workforce.