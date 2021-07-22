Weetabix factory workers to stage 24 hour strike amid pay dispute
Workers at a Weetabix factory in Northamptonshire are to stage a 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay next month.
Members of Usdaw at the plant in Kettering, which produces cereal bars, will walk out from 7pm on August 2.
They previously voted unanimously for industrial action in a dispute over shift pay.
A Weetabix spokesperson said: "We are naturally disappointed by the decision to strike, but respect the voice of our workforce and their representatives. Our success over nearly 90 years is built on a strong relationship with our workforce.