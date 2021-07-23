People living and working in selected coastal areas in the east of Norfolk are being asked to get tested after a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Everyone aged 16 or over is being strongly encouraged to participate in testing in the Gorleston and Bradwell area to identify cases and stop the spread of the virus in these communities.

The latest verified figures show that the cases for Gorleston area 1,169 per 100,000 as of Friday 23 July.

Norfolk County Council's Public Health is working in partnership with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to organise the pop-up collection points starting Saturday 24 July and additional testing sites week commencing 26 July.

It is for people with no symptoms of Covid-19 and is necessary even if they have been fully vaccinated.

Diane Steiner, Norfolk's Deputy Director of Public Health, said: "Following the successful uptake of the enhanced testing we arranged in Hemsby, Ormesby, Somerton and Winterton this week, we are now encouraging enhanced testing in Gorleston and Bradwell.

“Cases are rising rapidly in this area, and generally rising across the whole of the UK. Despite the success of the vaccination programme, not everyone has been vaccinated just yet and even with a double jab, it is still possible to contract the virus.

"We're hoping to identify cases we might not otherwise find to help reduce the spread of the virus. We know one in three people who have Covid-19 don't have any symptoms, so may not know they have the virus and could pass it on. I would urge everyone who is eligible to take the tests offered.

"While enjoying fewer restrictions, I would still strongly recommend people take precautions to keep themselves and others safe and well including getting vaccinated, washing hands, carrying on wearing face coverings in indoor public places, meeting outside where possible and keeping places well ventilated."

How to access a testEveryone aged 16 and over without any symptoms of Covid-19 who lives or works in Gorleston or Bradwell should get tested in one of the following ways:

Pop-up to pick up points:There is no need to book, just drop in on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July, between 10am and 4pm at:

Mill Lane playing field car park, Bradwell

Marine Parade car park, Gorleston, next to the Bowls green

There will be additional walk-in observed testing sites in Gorleston and Bradwell, no need to book, just drop in at:

Conservative Club from Monday 26 July – Friday 30 July between 8 am – 4 pm

Morrisons, Blackbird Close in Bradwell Tuesday 27 July – Saturday 31 July between 8 am – 4 pm

It is hoped testing will, in combination with other precautions, help to control the spread of the virus.

We have seen an extreme rise in cases in the Gorleston and Bradwell area and therefore the additional pop up test collection points are arranged to help prevent the spread of infection and lower the case numbers. We urge anyone aged 16 and above to get tested to ensure they are not asymptomatic and unknowingly spreading the virus. Cllr Carl Smith, Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council

For a full list of sites where you can get collect tests or go for an observed test visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/enhancedtesting.