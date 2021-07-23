Cambridgeshire man values 'the simple things in life' after swapping £100K job to work as a postman
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer
A postman from Cambridgeshire has received support from people around the world after swapping his high-paying career in sales for mail.
56-year-old Phil Goddard, from Orwell, went viral on LinkedIn after announcing the career change.
He said "Covid has made people value the simple things in life."
Mr Goddard had spent decades working in sales and account management before going through furlough and redundancy in 2020.
In September last year he found work at TalkTalk.
However, while he liked the people and the company, he eventually realised he was not enjoying the work.
Mr Goddard says although he's got friends who have retired at a similar age, he wasn't quite ready to retire yet.
Shortly after quitting his job, his wife spotted a Post Office vacancy, for which he successfully applied.
Just days into his new role, Mr Goddard is enjoying pounding the pavement.
Mr Goddard says his postman's pay is around a quarter of what he was earning, and described working his first Saturday shift in more than 30 years as a "culture shock."
However, it is clear he is delighted with his decision.
The career change has received more than 50,000 reactions on LinkedIn, as well as thousands of replies.
Mr Goddard's received messages from well-wishers in Russia, Germany, New Zealand, Australia and India.
