It took me a long time to realise that money's not everything. Phil Goddard

A postman from Cambridgeshire has received support from people around the world after swapping his high-paying career in sales for mail.

56-year-old Phil Goddard, from Orwell, went viral on LinkedIn after announcing the career change.

He said "Covid has made people value the simple things in life."

Phil said he's beenoverwhelmed at the sheer volume of responses and message he has received. Credit: ITV News Anglia

I'm not earning £100k a year anymore. I'm a postman, but I'm happy. Phil Goddard

Mr Goddard had spent decades working in sales and account management before going through furlough and redundancy in 2020.

In September last year he found work at TalkTalk.

Phil Goddard Credit: PA

However, while he liked the people and the company, he eventually realised he was not enjoying the work.

I had a job that paid really well, but do you know what? It really stressed the hell out of me, and it took me a long time to realise that money's not everything. I think I was probably the last person to acknowledge that I was unhappy. My wife could see it. (She) has been a great support. Phil Goddard

Mr Goddard says although he's got friends who have retired at a similar age, he wasn't quite ready to retire yet.

Shortly after quitting his job, his wife spotted a Post Office vacancy, for which he successfully applied.

Just days into his new role, Mr Goddard is enjoying pounding the pavement.

There's a sense of fulfilment there that I've never had. And if I can lose a few pounds, build up my stamina and improve my cardiovascular, then for me, the job's a good 'un. Phil Goddard

Mr Goddard says his postman's pay is around a quarter of what he was earning, and described working his first Saturday shift in more than 30 years as a "culture shock."

However, it is clear he is delighted with his decision.

What appeals to me is the freedom, the ability to be out to meet people. I'll talk to strangers, whether it's an old person that hasn't seen anybody all week, and you're that little lifeline. You can sense, when you see some elderly people, you might be the first person they've spoken to for some weeks. Phil Goddard

The career change has received more than 50,000 reactions on LinkedIn, as well as thousands of replies.

Mr Goddard's received messages from well-wishers in Russia, Germany, New Zealand, Australia and India.

People just saying 'Your story's resonated with me, it's given me the motivation, thanks for sharing.' I'm humbled that so many people have taken the time - I'm not often lost for words, but this has really knocked me for six in a positive way. Covid has made people re-evaluate their lives - (it) has made people value the simple things in life. Perhaps at long last I've found a proper job! Phil Goddard

