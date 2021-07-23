Cambridgeshire woman who sold ecstasy to school children sentenced

A woman who sold ecstasy to school children in Cambridgeshire has been sentenced.

Roxanne Knight, 30, came to police attention in October 2019 following reports two teenage boys had taken the drug in St Ives.

The teenagers, aged 16 and 17 at the time, described Knight and where she lived to police, but said they only knew her as “The Wife”.

Officers searched Knight’s home in High Leys, St Ives, and seized a small quantity of cannabis and her mobile phone, which contained several messages indicating drug dealing.

Knight initially denied supplying ecstasy but later admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and possession of cannabis.

Yesterday (22 July) at Peterborough Crown Court she was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

PC Philip Hepworth said: “This is an absolutely shocking case. To supply drugs to anyone is incredibly irresponsible – not to mention illegal – but to sell ecstasy to children is unforgiveable.

“In the past, the deaths of young people after taking ecstasy have attracted national media attention. It is only by chance that Knight’s actions avoided causing a similar tragedy. You can never guarantee safety when taking these substances.

“Tackling drug supply in the county is one of our top priorities as we continue to do all we can to keep people safe.”

Information about drug dealing can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.