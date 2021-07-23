Highly-rated Ipswich Town youngster Liam Gibbs has completed his move to East Anglian rivals Norwich City.

The 18-year-old made four senior appearance for Town and helped the under 18s team reach the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup last season.

He was offered a new contract at Portman Road but turned it down in favour of moving up the A140 to their bitter rivals.

Liam Gibbs made his league debut for Ipswich Town against Charlton Athletic last season. Credit: PA

Gibbs has agreed a four-year deal at Norwich and will initially link up with their academy setup.

Ipswich will receive an undisclosed compensation fee, thought to be worth several hundred thousand pounds.

Gibbs had also been linked with a host of other clubs, including Manchester United and Rangers.

"I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to starting my journey as soon as possible," Gibbs said.

"It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward.

"I have seen young players in the past that have gone through the academy and into the first team. Norwich have a reputation for bringing through young players and I just want to be the next one to get into the first team and make things happen.

"I can see a clear pathway for me. Now I am just excited to get started, fulfil my potential and show everyone what I can do."

Gibbs is the latest player to join Norwich's development squad, following the arrivals of Flynn Clarke from Peterborough United and Kenny Coker form Southend United.

Meanwhile, Northampton Town have signed left-back Ali Koiki following a successful trial.