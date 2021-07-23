Luton Town legend Mick Harford has pleaded with men to get themselves tested for prostate cancer after his own diagnosis.

Harford, who is now the Hatters' assistant manager, will step away from his duties to start radiotherapy treatment in mid-August.

The 62-year-old was diagnosed with the disease in December 2020 but has continued to work.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and one in eight will be diagnosed at some stage in their lives.

The likelihood of getting it increases as you get older, and Harford hopes his story will encourage other men to get themselves checked.

Watch an extended interview with Mick Harford

"I've had friends who leave it, and say: 'Oh no, I won't go to the doctors, I don't want to bother them', but please, please go and get yourself tested," he said.

"It's so important that you do that you do that. It might be nothing, it could be anything. But, just go and do it and it will save you a lot of heartache."

Harford says he first recognised there was a problem when his urine flow became weaker and he had to get up frequently in the night to empty his bladder.

Mick Harford lifts the League One trophy in 2019. Credit: PA

Prostate cancer symptoms

Difficulty starting to urinate or emptying your bladder

A weak flow when you urinate

A feeling that your bladder hasn’t emptied properly

Dribbling urine after you finish urinating

Needing to urinate more often than usual, especially at night

A sudden need to urinate – you may sometimes leak urine before you get to the toilet

Since his diagnosis, he's been inundated with messages of support - including from former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“We had a little text conversation. I’m just really, really proud and the respect I have for him (Sir Alex) to contact me was amazing," said Harford.

“The things he said about being strong were brilliant and I can’t thank him enough."