Dion Dublin says he "can't wait" to get started in his new role as a director at Cambridge United.

The 52-year-old made his name at the club, scoring 73 goals during a four-year spell before he was sold to Manchester United in a £1 million deal in 1992.

He was recently invited back to the Abbey Stadium to join the club's board, and he says it was an opportunity he couldn't turn down.

"Being back in Cambridge is great, it's a nice feeling to be part of it again," he told ITV News Anglia.

"It's the club that changed my life when it comes to my career so it's nice to be involved again."

As a player, Dublin famously helped the U's secure back-to-back promotions to the second tier, and they came within a whisker of making it all the way to the top flight - narrowly missing out in the play-offs in the 1991/92 campaign.

Next season will be Cambridge's first in the third tier since 2002, and although Dublin admits it's unlikely, he's not ruling out the current team making history of their own.

Dublin was prolific during his time at Cambridge United as a player. Credit: ITV Sport

"If history did repeat itself, it would be amazing! It would be all down to me going on the board as well," he joked.

"For the side to stay in League One, I think that would be a huge achievement, but like I've said many times, Mark (Bonner) will want a lot more than that.

"It's excitement all the way for me. The board of directors have welcomed me incredibly and I can't wait to physically get round a table."

Dublin will also be keeping an eye on another one of his old club's this season, following Norwich City's return to the Premier League.

The Canaries' last stay in the top flight was short-lived after they were relegated with just 21 points, but Dublin is hopeful it will be a different story this time.

Dion has fond memories of his time at Norwich City. Credit: PA

"I've got a lot of love for Norwich City," said Dublin.

"They're a very, very good football club. They'll be better this time. They know more about it. They have been a bit of a yoyo club but they are a Premier League football club in stature without doubt, it's just about making sure they're Premier League on the pitch as well.

"I hope they make a better fist of it, I want them to stay up. Good luck to them."