A new police operation targeting sexual offending in Northamptonshire will see non-uniformed police in town centres as nightclubs reopen.

The officers will patrol known problem areas from tonight as part of Operation Kayak.

They will be working with door staff at nightclubs to identify predatory and suspicious behaviour like loitering, leering, sexual harassment and inappropriate touching.

The non-uniformed officers will not be entering venues but will instead work alongside door staff and venue management.

Detective Superintendent Paul Rymarz, the Force’s Head of Crime said:

We're committed to ensuring our streets are safe and Operation Kayak is intended to help do this by making the county a hostile place for those intent on committing sexual offences. “This proactive approach sends out a clear message – we are committed to making the streets safer and this is just one way in which we are working to tackle any unacceptable behaviour. Detective Superintendent Paul Rymarz, Head of Crime

Detective Inspector Liz Basham, who is leading the operation said: