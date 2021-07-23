Non-uniformed police will patrol town centres in Northamptonshire to stop sexual abuse in nightclubs
A new police operation targeting sexual offending in Northamptonshire will see non-uniformed police in town centres as nightclubs reopen.
The officers will patrol known problem areas from tonight as part of Operation Kayak.
They will be working with door staff at nightclubs to identify predatory and suspicious behaviour like loitering, leering, sexual harassment and inappropriate touching.
The non-uniformed officers will not be entering venues but will instead work alongside door staff and venue management.
Detective Superintendent Paul Rymarz, the Force’s Head of Crime said:
Detective Inspector Liz Basham, who is leading the operation said: