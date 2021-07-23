Play video

Watch a report by ITV News reporter Derek Johnson.

Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers will get together tomorrow across the region to take part in the first Parkrun since the start of the pandemic.

With the Covid restrictions now lifted, runners can once again lace up their running shoes for the 5k course every Saturday at 9am.

It follows the return of mass participation sports events outdoors and the easing of coronavirus regulations.

Janet Dickinson is the organiser of the Bedford Parkrun - and is among the many eager to see the return of these events.

Janet said she can't wait to get back to the event. Credit: ITV News

I am most looking forward to being able to see everybody. Who I haven't seen for over a year and a half. And being able to meet all the new members of our community who will join us. Janet Dickinson, Bedford Parkrun organiser

Parkruns are held in parks and open spaces all over the world, there are about 700 in the UK. free to enter, run by volunteers and with a system where runners register, get a barcode and pick up tokens that allow them to monitor run times.

Robin Lozeau helped set up the Harlow Park Run which has increased in popularity and is a focus for those who want to keep fit and meet others

I actually want to see all the people back out here enjoying themselves, because they all meet up, the chat before, they chat after, it's just so nice Robin Lozeau, Harlow Parkrun

Robin told ITV News that there are both mental and physical benefits to running. Credit: ITV News

Joe Watts is a running coach and fitness expert and says for those who are quite healthy anyway running - and outdoor running is hugely beneficial.

Running is a very good activity. It's very easy to do. Inexpensive. And if you are reasonably fit it's a good thing to do. You can keep socially distanced quite easily, you are in the fresh air and this time of year the weather is lovely. You just have to keep hydrated Joe Watts, running coach

Although the risk of catching Covid outdoors is considerably less than indoors, events like the one held here have protocols in place.

Will there be anything new about ParkRun this time round?