Get ready, set, go! Runner, joggers and walkers lace up their shoes ready for the return of Parkrun
Watch a report by ITV News reporter Derek Johnson.
Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers will get together tomorrow across the region to take part in the first Parkrun since the start of the pandemic.
With the Covid restrictions now lifted, runners can once again lace up their running shoes for the 5k course every Saturday at 9am.
It follows the return of mass participation sports events outdoors and the easing of coronavirus regulations.
Janet Dickinson is the organiser of the Bedford Parkrun - and is among the many eager to see the return of these events.
Parkruns are held in parks and open spaces all over the world, there are about 700 in the UK. free to enter, run by volunteers and with a system where runners register, get a barcode and pick up tokens that allow them to monitor run times.
Robin Lozeau helped set up the Harlow Park Run which has increased in popularity and is a focus for those who want to keep fit and meet others
Joe Watts is a running coach and fitness expert and says for those who are quite healthy anyway running - and outdoor running is hugely beneficial.
Although the risk of catching Covid outdoors is considerably less than indoors, events like the one held here have protocols in place.
Will there be anything new about ParkRun this time round?
The start funnel will be expanded so there is more room at the start, the pre run briefing will be cut down to two minutes.
The token scanning after the run will be all contactless, and we will remind runners they will give all other park users right of way.
It is up to everyone to make their own decision.
They only want people to come to enjoy themselves so people will only come back when they are ready whether that's now or in the Autumn or Winter.