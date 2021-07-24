Bridge closure row splits Cambridge community

Play video

Traders in a busy Cambridge street staged a protest march over the closure of a bridge to traffic.

The Mill Road Traders Association organised the event to highlight the damage they say closing Mill Road Bridge to everyone but buses, cyclists and pedestrians, is causing to businesses.

If we are to do nothing the traders on Mill Road, particularly the independents will begin to disappear. They just cannot afford to pay the wages the rates the VAT the Taxes and so on and that would mean you know the nail in the coffin. Abdul Arain, Mill Road Traders Association

The bridge is closed to everyone but cyclists, buses and pedestrians Credit: ITV News Anglia

The County Council say the closed the bridge originally as part of an experiment.

"Mill Road bridge has been closed to all traffic except buses, cyclists and pedestrians since June 2020 in an experiment to encourage more people to choose to walk and cycle.

"The changes, which were put in as a response to COVID-19 pandemic, also saw red and white barriers, known as ‘build-outs’, put in down the road to allow pedestrians more space to socially distance when walking along this narrow high street."

Not all are supportive of the Trader Association's stance. Some residents have been out leafleting in support of the changes.

They say they used to see up to 14,000 cars a day pass down Mill Road.

The traffic has become completely unbearable in the last few years. The numbers of cars and vehicles coming in, the pollution has made it one of the biggest hotspots in the city for pollution levels. Rosie Wilson, Resident

Cyclecam, a Cambridge-based cycling campaign group, also like the new measures.

Martin Lucas-Smith, Cambridge Cycling Campaign -

We'd like to see the bridge restriction kept but we'd like to see improvements of the street as well such as an invite parking and seating adding some disabled spaces. Martin Lucas-Smith, Cambridge Cycling Campaign

On Tuesday (27th), County Councillor will meet to review the changes and make a decision about the future of the road.

Despite the split in the community most agree a consultation is needed, but there is still a rift over whether the bridge should be open or closed during the consultation period.