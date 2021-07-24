Drugs duo jailed for role in county lines gang

Two men have been jailed as part of an operation targeting county lines drugs gangs.

Bedfordshire Police seized more than £50,000 worth of illegal drugs in a raid on the so called G Man Line group.

Amir Ghafoor, both 30, received more than six years in jail terms after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

The investigation against the G Man county line resulted in the seizure of more than £2,000 in cash, as well as cannabis with a potential street value of up to £22,610, crack cocaine with a potential street value of up to £8,500 and heroin with a potential value of £21,120.

The pair were sentenced at Luton Crown Court. Ghafoor received three years and nine months, and Zafar received two years and seven months.

Sergeant James West, who led the operation, said: “As a team we have carried out significant investigative work to help us identify some of these key players involved in county lines and drug trafficking in Bedford.

This is one of the many successful crackdowns we have launched against county lines in recent times, and we understand that we face a significant challenge from organised crime in the county. Sgt James West

“Our communities should be assured that we are on the front foot in driving it down and working towards making our county safer.”

Detective Chief Inspector Louisa Glynn, tactical lead for imported county lines, added: “In the past few weeks we have achieved some excellent results in tackling county lines and illicit drug activity, as we continue to disrupt the organised criminal networks operating in and around Bedfordshire.

“County lines drug gangs typically target children and young people and coerce or exploit them into carrying drugs and weapons across the county. These children may face extreme violence and intimidation as well as ‘debt bondage’, where gangs will arrange for the young runner to get robbed so they are in the gang’s debt.

“This is why it is so important we continue to work alongside our partners to help people who are vulnerable to this exploitation to support them, as well as targeting these drugs gangs and disrupting their activities.”