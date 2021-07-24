Forget the Olympics - Essex hosts extreme unicycling championships

While road racing, mountain biking and BMX riding are all disciplines in the Olympics another cycling event is getting underway in Essex.
It's now become a sport in its own right. Radical Bikes in Chelmsford, is hosting the event for the third time.
Tom Mitchell who runs the Community venture with his wife and dad, said it's gaining in popularity.
At the last trials championship here in 2019 a hundred people from across the world took part. This year covid has restricted most international competitors...
But British trials champion Mike Taylor is competing.