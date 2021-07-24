Forget the Olympics - Essex hosts extreme unicycling championships

While road racing, mountain biking and BMX riding are all disciplines in the Olympics another cycling event is getting underway in Essex.

It's now become a sport in its own right. Radical Bikes in Chelmsford, is hosting the event for the third time.

A unicyclist tackles one of the obstacles Credit: ITV News Anglia

Tom Mitchell who runs the Community venture with his wife and dad, said it's gaining in popularity.

At the last trials championship here in 2019 a hundred people from across the world took part. This year covid has restricted most international competitors...

But British trials champion Mike Taylor is competing.