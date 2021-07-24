Forget the Olympics - Essex hosts extreme unicycling championships

Play video

Watch Hannah Pettifer's video report

While road racing, mountain biking and BMX riding are all disciplines in the Olympics another cycling event is getting underway in Essex.

Extreme unicycling or trials unicycling is where you take a unicycle and you're jumping, riding, traversing in anyway possible over obstacles and here could be telegraph poles, massive blocks of concrete, logs, you name it, we'll try and jump over it. Simon Berry, Unicyclist

It's now become a sport in its own right. Radical Bikes in Chelmsford, is hosting the event for the third time.

A unicyclist tackles one of the obstacles Credit: ITV News Anglia

Tom Mitchell who runs the Community venture with his wife and dad, said it's gaining in popularity.

So Radical Bikes as a venue we do three major disciplines, bike trials, bmx dirt jumps and unicycles... For me I'm a bike rider but for one weekend a year I ride a unicycle and it will develop my balance massively for the next season when I ride a bike again. Tom Mitchell

At the last trials championship here in 2019 a hundred people from across the world took part. This year covid has restricted most international competitors...

But British trials champion Mike Taylor is competing.