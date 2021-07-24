Former scout leader from Bedford is jailed for historic sexual abuse

A Bedfordshire man has been jailed for nine years after being found guilty of historic sexual abuse.

Bruce Moir, who is now 46, was living in Bedford and volunteered as a scout leader in the 80s and 90s, when he sexually abused a 13-year-old boy.

Luton Crown Court heard how Moir had groomed the child by playing golf and video games with him and giving him alcohol.

The abuse was uncovered when another young victim gave a statement to police in 2017 and an investigation found two further victims, with crimes ranging from 1986 and 1996.

At a three-day trial in February, Moir was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault, and pleaded guilty to a further three counts of indecent assault against the three young victims.

A further charge will lie on file.

On Thursday, Moir was sentenced to nine years in prison, with an eight year extended licence upon release.

Moir must serve six years before he can be considered for parole, and was also made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), and barred from working with children.

In an impact statement read to the court, one victim explained how he has been badly affected by what happened, burying his feelings for more than 15 years, blaming himself and, how once he made his statement to police, he came to realise he had been groomed.

He said:

I need to keep reminding myself, as a young child I was not to blame. He was the adult, I was taken advantage of and I was groomed. “As this chapter hopefully comes to an end, no words or actions can change what happened to me all those years ago, however I now know that my voice has been heard. I now know that for once in my life somebody else knows what happened. Victim statement

Detective Constable Claire Long, from Bedfordshire Police’s Public Protection Unit, who investigated the case, said: "Moir deviously acted to befriend an impressionable young boy and win his trust, before betraying that trust in a most abhorrent way.

"I want to thank this man for finding the courage to come forward to tell his story, and to allow us to ensure his voice was finally heard.

"I hope that by seeing Moir paying for his actions now will bring about some form of closure, and assist him on his journey to recovery.

It is never too late to speak up about sexual abuse, no matter when it happened. And this case shows we will do our utmost to see an abuser brought to justice, even years down the line. Detective Constable Claire Long, Bedfordshire Police

Detective Inspector Martin Eaton said: “We know that it can take years before a victim is ready to speak about their experiences, but when they are ready, we will be waiting.

“I would ask that if you have concerns about child sexual abuse, or you have ever been a victim, please report it, don’t carry this by yourself.

“We have specially trained officers, and a network of partner agencies, willing to listen and to support and guide you through the criminal justice process and beyond.”