Government provides £26.2m for Long Stratton bypass scheme

Proposals for a new bypass of the A140 has received £26.2 million of government funding.

A new 2.5-mile road will built to the east of Long Stratton, helping to ease congestion, reduce noise and air pollution and provide better access to the town centre for cyclists and pedestrians. It will also help support plans for 1800 new homes proposed for the area.

Roads Minister, Baroness Vere said:

This new scheme will provide a huge boost to Long Stratton and Norfolk by ensuring faster, smoother journeys, cutting congestion and noise pollution, and allowing the construction of 1,800 new homes in the area. Baroness Vere, Roads Minister

Listen to Baroness Vere talking about the scheme here:

Cllr Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's Cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport and member of the Transport East partnership said:

This is fantastic news... The A140 through Long Stratton is a real pinch point that affects thousands of road users, and the people who live and work in Long Stratton, on a daily basis. Cllr Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council

"We want to deliver this vital scheme as soon as possible to cut congestion, help the local economy and vastly improve this major regionally important route linking Norwich and Ipswich. The bypass is set to create hundreds of new jobs and homes, open up improvements for cycling and walking, and solve traffic and transport issues local people have been facing for more than a generation."

The new bypass will have speed limits of between 50-60mph and will include three new roundabout junctions as well as a new footbridge for pedestrians and cyclists to cross safely.

The full cost of the Long Stratton Bypass scheme will be £37.4million, with Norfolk County Council securing £9.2million on top of the Government’s £26.2million investment.