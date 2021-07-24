Police release CCTV images over mass brawl in Luton

Police have released CCTV images following a mass brawl in Luton in the early hours of Tuesday morning (20 July).

Police were called at around 12.45am to Dunstable Road after reports of fighting among a group of men, some armed with knives, machetes and bats.

Seven people have so far been arrested.

Bedfordshire Police have released CCTV Images of people they want to talk to Credit: Beds Police

One man in his 20s from Luton was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail.

Three men in their 20s and one man in his 40s, all from either Luton and Houghton Regis, were also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.

Seven People have so far been arrested Credit: Bedfordshire Police

One man remains in hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Another man from Luton was also arrested on Thursday on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident and was taken into police custody for questioning. He has also been released on bail.

Detectives have released further images from CCTV and other video footage of people they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Seven People have so far been arrested Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes, leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is progressing well and at this time we are working hard to identify those responsible and to establish what sparked this horrific violence on our streets.