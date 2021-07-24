Thousands flock to Cambridge's Foodies Festival

Thousands have flocked to Cambridge's Foodies Festival where dozens of cuisines are being served alongside demonstrations by the country's top chefs.

Sue Hitchen is the founder of Foodies Festival. "We have a huge street food area with food from all around the world you can smell the barbecue food now we have food from Mexico from Brazil from India from Portugal from Italy," she says. "It's literally a staycation in the park."

Festival goers enjoying the food on offer Credit: ITV News Anglia

Last year the event had to be cancelled as a result of the pandemic. This year they are still taking some precautionary measures.

"We're expecting around 4000 people today", Sue said. "But it's staggered in stages so it's not busy, everyone's social distancing, it's just a really good atmosphere. And there's plenty of room to sit, eat and drink, and enjoy the amazing music on the music stage."

It lasts the weekend, and is being held on Parkers Piece.