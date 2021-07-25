Family 'distraught' after wedding rings stolen from finger of dying woman

A family has been left “distraught” after finding an elderly relative’s wedding rings were stolen from her finger in the hospital where she died.

The woman, who was in her 80s, was being treated at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. She was admitted on June 6 and stayed in the Notley Ward, where her daughter saw the rings were taped over.

But when staff removed the tape, they discovered her rings had been replaced with low-value “tin” bands.

The gold wedding band Credit: Essex Police/Family photo

Now Essex Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after the gold wedding ring and ruby and diamond eternity band of sentimental value were taken.

The woman died after nine days, and her rings were not removed during treatment, police said.

The ruby and diamond eternity band Credit: Essex Police/Family photo

A police spokesman said her family have been left “distraught” by the incident.

The rings were of sentimental value and the family are understandably distraught that this has happened. The rings signified happier times in the lady’s life, but her family are now robbed of those precious memories. Essex Police spokesman

Essex Police are investigating a similar theft from Harlow hospital in May.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information on the rings, including people who have been approached to buy similar rings, to call 101 and quote reference 42/112803/21.