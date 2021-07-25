A man who has spent more than six months in hospital with Covid-19 has finally gone home.

Sean Hunte, 58, from Norwich was admitted to hospital after suffering serious Covid-19 complications back on January 3rd.

Now after more than 203 days at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital left hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Mr Hunte spent 120 days in critical care Credit: NNUH

And the schools worker received a guard of honour from ward and critical care staff.

The care I received has been fantastic and the staff have gone beyond what I expected. The nurses and physiotherapists have been really friendly and when I was feeling down they really supported my mental health, the staff being nice to me has got me through the dark times. I had six nurses around my bed singing happy birthday to me last Thursday when I turned 58! Sean Hunte

Sean, who has had adaptations made to his house to help with his mobility, said he was looking forward to continuing his recovery at home.

“I want to get home to see my wife and two boys. I am looking forward to my wife’s cooking and having some good Caribbean cooking. I could not keep much food down, but I’m now ready for some good Jamaican and Antiguan food.”

He encouraged people to get vaccinated to avoid going through what he has endured.

Covid is deadly serious and it is definitely the best thing to do is to get the vaccine. The general feeling of being wiped out was horrendous, I was experiencing horrible hallucinations and it was very difficult not being able to talk when I had my tracheostomy. I used to play tennis three days a week and went to the gym, but I still cannot walk without an aid. Sean Hunte

Sam Higginson, NNUH Chief Executive, said: “It is fantastic to see that Sean is well enough to go home, which is testament to the great care he received from our teams and we wish him all the best with his ongoing recovery.”