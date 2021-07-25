Guard of honour for Covid patient who leaves hospital after 203 days of treatment
A man who has spent more than six months in hospital with Covid-19 has finally gone home.
Sean Hunte, 58, from Norwich was admitted to hospital after suffering serious Covid-19 complications back on January 3rd.
Now after more than 203 days at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital left hospital to continue his recovery at home.
And the schools worker received a guard of honour from ward and critical care staff.
Read more
Sean, who has had adaptations made to his house to help with his mobility, said he was looking forward to continuing his recovery at home.
“I want to get home to see my wife and two boys. I am looking forward to my wife’s cooking and having some good Caribbean cooking. I could not keep much food down, but I’m now ready for some good Jamaican and Antiguan food.”
He encouraged people to get vaccinated to avoid going through what he has endured.
Sam Higginson, NNUH Chief Executive, said: “It is fantastic to see that Sean is well enough to go home, which is testament to the great care he received from our teams and we wish him all the best with his ongoing recovery.”