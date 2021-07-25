Memorial Match for Cambridge United Fan Simon Dobbin
Watch a video report by Graham Stothard
A football match has taken place to honour the memory of Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin.
He was set upon by a gang of Southend United fans after watching his team play the Shrimpers in Southend in March 2015.
He spent a year in hospital after being hit and stamped on repeatedly, and couldn't walk or talk following the incident.
In Autumn 2020 at the age of 48, he passed away.
Before the game, a minute’s applause was held.
The match saw Team Dobbin face off against Luton-based team Green Machine.
Not that it mattered, but it was not to be for them today. They lost 7-3.