Memorial Match for Cambridge United Fan Simon Dobbin

Watch a video report by Graham Stothard

A football match has taken place to honour the memory of Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin.

He was set upon by a gang of Southend United fans after watching his team play the Shrimpers in Southend in March 2015.

Simon Dobbin at a Cambridge United match. Credit: Family picture

He spent a year in hospital after being hit and stamped on repeatedly, and couldn't walk or talk following the incident.

In Autumn 2020 at the age of 48, he passed away.

I just want to thank everyone that they haven't forgotten about Simon and let's hope this puts an end to football violence because it shouldn’t happen. Out of such a tragic thing that happened to him we've made some incredible friends and they still want to remember Simon nine months after he's passed away - it's just amazing. Nicole Dobbin

Before the game, a minute’s applause was held.

We'd been planning a game before Covid, but as he passed away we decided we would play it in memory of him. Get his family together and give him a good send off. David Boughtwood Eason, Match Organiser

The match saw Team Dobbin face off against Luton-based team Green Machine.

Not that it mattered, but it was not to be for them today. They lost 7-3.