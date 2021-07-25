Met office issues Amber weather warning over thunderstorm risk

Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday, forecasters have said.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for storms covering Hertfordshire and Essex where homes and businesses are at risk of flooding, lasting until 7pm this evening (Sunday 25th July).

A yellow warning for storms which could cause travel and power disruption also covers much of the east, with Essex Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire possibly affected. The warning lasts until midnight.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said parts of the south between south Suffolk and the Isle of Wight could be deluged by 100mm of rain in just a few hours .

"There's torrential thunderstorms around yet again," he said.

"Into the evening, from Norfolk to Bournemouth we are going to see some prettylively showers. Torrential downpours, thunder and lightning and potentially some hailstonesare settling in the south."

Mr Keates said the storms are being caused by a "convergence" of air currents, due to warmth in the earth's surface from the recent heatwave rising into cooler air in the atmosphere.

It comes after lightning set fire to houses in Andover, Hampshire, on Saturday morning, forcing residents to leave.