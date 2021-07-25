Police appeal for witnesses after stabbing in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed last night

The attack happened between 10:30 and 11pm in the Walnut Tree area of the town. Police believe the victim, who is in his 20s, was first assaulted in Dunchurch Dale before ending up in Nutmeg Close.

He was found with stab wounds and is being treated in hospital, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Craig Burchall, said he was appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“No arrests have been made at this time, however a thorough investigation into this incident is being carried out and there will be an increased police presence in the area whilst we do this."