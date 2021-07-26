Play video

The huge clear-up operation after the havoc caused by flash flooding over the weekend.

Intense thunderstorms and heavy rain hit much of the region yesterday - leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. It began raining in Haverhill at around 2pm on Sunday and didn't stop for hours.

Narendra Bandi spent all Sunday night and all of Monday trying to clear the mess in his shop, Primrose Mini Market.

The water washed through the shop and reached the third step of his stairs.

"Suddenly I listened to a big sound in my downstairs and a big water flow is coming after seeing that I was shocked and I tried to take some stuff but all the stuff is soaked in the water," Narendra Bandi said.

The roads were clear on Monday but the flash flooding turned Burton End into a river.

Standon Calling Festival had to be called off on Sunday as the rain arrived.

Festival goers spent much of Monday packing up their damp belongings after some abandoned the site because of torrential rain.

But despite the rain, there was still time to enjoy the mud.