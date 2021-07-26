Emergency services called to homes in Suffolk due to severe flooding
There was severe flooding in Haverhill last night after dramatic thunderstorms hit parts Suffolk.
Suffolk Police were called to the town to help divert traffic away from the worst affected areas.
The fire service was also called out to multiple homes and buisnesses, which were affected by the flooding.
The Met Office said parts of the south between south Suffolk could be deluged by 100mm of rain in just a few hours on Sunday evening.
