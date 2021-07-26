Norfolk's shipbuilders calls on Government to give a financial boost

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

The founder of Norfolk based Goodchild Marine which designs and builds fishing boats wants the Prime Minister to keep to his promise to "bring shipbuilding back home."

Alan Goodchild has joined a call for a billion pound investment in the industry which he says could create nearly eighty thousand jobs.

The most successful shipbuilding countries like China and Norway, have major government subsidy and Goodchild's just want to the support.

The company, which was founded 42 years ago in Norfolk to build fishing boats, has just made Britain's first hybrid pilot vessel, now working out of the Port of London.

The boats are designed and built near Great Yarmouth

The business which is based at Burgh Castle near Great Yarmouth had to fund the research and development itself knowing that international rivals get government help and support.

"The project actually cost us money and that's the sort of thing the government should be supporting encouraging the industry," Alan Goodchild said.

"We've all got a target of zero emissions by 2050 and realistically if we're going to meet those targets we need support to make these things happen," he added.

Maritime UK agreed and said Britain could become a green shipbuilding superpower creating 76,000 jobs across the country if the government invested a billion pounds.

"There's a bit more realisation that we are a maritime nation. I know people in East Anglia know that, a lot of people look out and see the sea but the country I think is having a bit of a reassessment of its role as a maritime nation and that can only be good for our maritime industries which we think have got a really exciting future if we get the right support from government," said Ben Murray, Chief Executive, Maritime UK

In a statement, a Government spokesperson said "they understood the importance of the shipbuilding industry."

"The refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy, which the Government will publish in due course, will set out how we will support the future of shipbuilding, including on environmental targets and manufacturing," the statement said.