Standon Calling music festival called off due to 'serious flooding'

Play video

Watch Scott Randall's video of a giant mudslide at Standon Calling

The Standon Calling music festival was called off yesterday due to flooding.

The festival, which had been taking place in Hertfordshire, had a capacity of 15,000.

People who were at the festival have been posting videos and images of flash flooding at the festival.

The Met Office had issued an amber warning for storms in the home counties on Sunday.

Due to serious flooding, promoters of the StandonCalling music festival have sadly cancelled this year's event. "We are working with the promoters to assist people with getting home safely or making other arrangements." Pictures of the festival on social media appeared to show large quantities of water and mud around the stages. Herts Police

Ticket holders have been told they can return today to collect their belongings.

Primal Scream, Craig David, De La Soul and Sophie Ellis-Bextor were among the acts scheduled to play on Sunday.