Steam power: the call to love the heritage railways in the east

Watch ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson's report from Nene Valley Railway

Love Your Railway is a campaign urging people to visit the heritage railways to learn more about the days when steam powered trains.

A number of sites in East Anglia are taking part including Nene Valley Railway near Peterborough, the Home of Thomas.

It was shut down by the pandemic and most staff furloughed with volunteers banned from the site.

While revenue streams disappeared, grants kept it ticking over but when it could open last summer services were severely restricted.

With life getting back to normal it's hoped this new campaign will breath a bit of steam back into the heritage railways to help given these historical places a boost.