Watch Tanya Mercer's report for ITV News Anglia

An 81-year-old has celebrated his birthday in style by jumping out of a plane at 13,000 feet, in Norfolk, all in the name of a good cause.

Mel Shields did the skydive at Beccles airfield to raise funds for his local care home, Ashfields in Norwich.

He was inspired by his wife Virginia and the care he provides for her, saying he hopes the money will help others in similar situations.

I think he's wonderful! Doreen, Mel Shield's cousin

Family and friends were waiting for him on the ground and they couldn't have been prouder. Doreen, Mel's cousin called him a hero while Hayley Gurklis from Ashfields said he was simply "amazing".