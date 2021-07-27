Arrest made as search for missing Gorleston woman continues

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of a Gorleston woman over the weekend.

Patricia Holland, 83, was reported missing from her home on Lowestoft Road on Sunday when she could not be contacted by her family.

She had last been seen on Saturday evening at about 9.20pm.

A man in his 40s from the Gorleston area has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned at Gorleston Police Investigation Centre.

Emergency services, including the coastguard and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, have been involved in searching the areas near to Patricia Holland's home.

A cordon remains in place at her property as police continue their investigation.

Detectives are appealing to the public to help trace Patricia Holland, who is known as Pat to her friends and family.

She's described as being of a slight build, around 5ft 7inches tall, but walks slightly bent over so may appear shorter. She has a pale complexion and grey/brown shoulder length hair. She has mobility problems and usually walks with a walking frame.

Anyone with information, dash cam or ring doorbell footage is asked to contact Norfolk Police.