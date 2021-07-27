Crack down on speeding in Norfolk as police launch annual campaign

Police in Norfolk will be cracking down on speeding for the next few weeks as part of their annual speeding campaign.

In Norfolk, speeding was a contributing factor to approximately 12% of collisions where someone was killed or seriously injured within the past year (41 out of 239).

With speeding one of the main contributors in collisions and one of the fatal four driving offences, this campaign aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads.

The campaign, co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, launched yesterday and will run until Sunday 8 August and will see an increased amount of checks and enforcement across both Norfolk and Suffolk.

As part of the #SlowDownSaveLives operation, officers will be speaking with drivers during the campaign; aiming to highlight the dangers of speeding and informing drivers of the risks and consequences that driving above the limit can have through education and enforcement.

Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "As traffic gradually increases to pre-pandemic levels with the full easing of restrictions, the number of collisions is anticipated to naturally increase. We want to remind drivers that speeding kills! – it’s as simple as that.

"Our officers deal with the devastating consequences that speeding can cause, which is why we are so keen to highlight the importance of driving not only to the speed limit, but also to the road conditions.

"We are urging road users to think not only about their own safety on the roads, but the safety of others. Expect the unexpected and drive to an appropriate speed where you can react quickly to any hazards and stop safely."

Motorists caught speeding will be issued with a TOR (Traffic Offence Report) and face a fine, points on their licence or even court action. Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness court.